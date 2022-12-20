Eagle Point Credit Management Acquires 3,109 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $28,664.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,261 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,846.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, December 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 979 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,879.53.

On Monday, December 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 9,305 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,629.55.

On Friday, December 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,973.47.

On Monday, November 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 825 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,262.50.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,704 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $16,528.80.

On Friday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,895.50.

On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,903.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,824 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,661.04.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,581.20.

On Monday, October 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 787 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,953.00.

ACR stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 150.87, a current ratio of 150.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACR. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

