Eagle Point Credit Management Acquires 3,109 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $28,664.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,261 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,846.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 979 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,879.53.
- On Monday, December 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 9,305 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,629.55.
- On Friday, December 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,973.47.
- On Monday, November 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 825 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,262.50.
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,704 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $16,528.80.
- On Friday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,895.50.
- On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,903.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,824 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,661.04.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,581.20.
- On Monday, October 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 787 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,953.00.
ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 0.3 %
ACR stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 150.87, a current ratio of 150.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
