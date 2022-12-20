Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after buying an additional 156,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,695 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,730 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

