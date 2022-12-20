Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $84.51 and a one year high of $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

