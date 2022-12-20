Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.52

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.52 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 45.85 ($0.56). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.55), with a volume of 10,500 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Ebiquity alerts:

Ebiquity Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.

Ebiquity Company Profile

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.