Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $1,929,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,724,000 after acquiring an additional 115,360 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after buying an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edgewell Personal Care

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 2.5 %

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.