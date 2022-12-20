Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

