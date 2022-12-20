Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Down 11.8% in November

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 49,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ekso Bionics

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

