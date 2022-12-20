Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $156.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.10.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.96. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

