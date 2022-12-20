Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 245.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,592,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,465,000 after purchasing an additional 515,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

