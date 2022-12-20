Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $410.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $384.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.76 EPS.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.6 %

LLY stock opened at $357.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.17 and a 200-day moving average of $329.50.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

