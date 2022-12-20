Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EARN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.83.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance
Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $92.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.72. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.07.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Featured Stories
