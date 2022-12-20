Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EARN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $92.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.72. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

