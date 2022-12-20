EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 816,400 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 925,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.59 and its 200-day moving average is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $156.67.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

