EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,259,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 1,409,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.8 days.
EML Payments Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EMCHF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. EML Payments has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.70.
EML Payments Company Profile
