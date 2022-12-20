EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,259,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 1,409,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.8 days.

EML Payments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMCHF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. EML Payments has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

