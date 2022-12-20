Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 273,323 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average volume of 214,070 call options.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XLE opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,119,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,656,000 after purchasing an additional 597,740 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,610.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,709,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655,097 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,070.4% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,252,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,432 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 370.7% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,431,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,375,000 after acquiring an additional 260,470 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

