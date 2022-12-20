Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $365.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $303.61.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $305.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 146.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $339.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 321.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 110.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 54,047 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

