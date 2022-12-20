Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.93. Enservco shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 197,255 shares changing hands.

Enservco Trading Down 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Enservco alerts:

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.