Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

