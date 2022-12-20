Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

EVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity

In other Enviva news, VP Edward Royal Smith bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.92 per share, with a total value of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,489.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edward Royal Smith bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 265,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,489.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.69 per share, with a total value of $10,138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,412,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,349,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 551,563 shares of company stock worth $28,884,989. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Enviva Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth approximately $695,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Enviva by 27.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 125,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Enviva by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Enviva has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $91.06.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

