EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,444 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 38,003 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $125.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

