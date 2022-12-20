Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.20%.

(Get Rating)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.