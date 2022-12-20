ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 618,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

ESSA Pharma Trading Down 2.7 %

EPIX opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at $29,370,740.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,748,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 888,869 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 851,612 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,478,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 516,536 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,282,000.

About ESSA Pharma

(Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

