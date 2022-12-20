Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $5,180,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

