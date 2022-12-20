Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,398 shares of company stock valued at $26,569,739. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $232.98. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

