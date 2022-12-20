Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Evans Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $44.47.
Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.
About Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.
