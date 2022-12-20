EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in November

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
EVRAZ Stock Performance
EVRAZ stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $10.04.
EVRAZ Company Profile
