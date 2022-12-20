EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in November

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EVRAZ Stock Performance

EVRAZ stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

EVRAZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel and value-added products, including infrastructure steel, rails, large-diameter pipes, and oil country tubular goods.

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.