Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $84.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.