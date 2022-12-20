Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 14,218 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $30,980,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in AppLovin by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in AppLovin by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 458,509 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NetEase Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,999,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $4,621,536.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,835.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

