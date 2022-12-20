Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.43.

CHTR opened at $306.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $669.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.29 and its 200 day moving average is $404.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

