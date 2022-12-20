Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,017,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 815,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.52. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.