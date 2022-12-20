Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 175.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,114,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BKH. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.2 %

BKH opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

About Black Hills

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

