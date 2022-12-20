Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $540,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PPL by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after buying an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PPL by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 38.4% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

