Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

