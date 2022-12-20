Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $569,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.
Clorox Stock Performance
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
See Also
