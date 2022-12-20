Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $569,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.