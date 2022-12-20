Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,396 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 750 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

