Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 10,759.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet Stock Performance

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

