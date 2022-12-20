Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $511,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,829 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.26. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

