Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $109,469. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $387.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

