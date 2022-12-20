Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.95

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.95 and traded as low as C$7.38. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 13,642 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Exco Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$287.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.95.
Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
