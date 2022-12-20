F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 2,155.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,975 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 615,422 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 98.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 122,659 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 94.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 27.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.