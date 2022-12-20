Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Down 12.4% in November

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the November 15th total of 870,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.20.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $585.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $638.87.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

