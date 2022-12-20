Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Farmland Partners Stock Down 2.2 %
Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.73 million, a P/E ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.43.
Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.