Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.73 million, a P/E ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

