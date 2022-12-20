Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 526,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,017 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,555.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,555.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $46,666.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,866.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $308,200. 58.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $575.30 million, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

