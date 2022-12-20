Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 24,435 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $165.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

