Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 84,036 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,036 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,685 shares of company stock valued at $581,665. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everbridge Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everbridge to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of EVBG opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $71.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

