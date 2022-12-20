Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,882,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,543 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 51.3% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 2,449,613 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $3,228,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 8.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 422,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 412,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 310,520 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IMVT. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,702 shares of company stock valued at $165,450 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

