Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

