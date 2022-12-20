Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,099 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $674,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.85 and a 1-year high of $205.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.48.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

