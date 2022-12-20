Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,245 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Global Payments by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 699,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,723,000 after buying an additional 169,819 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 37,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 423.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Wedbush dropped their price target on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

