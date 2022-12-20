Federated Hermes Inc. Has $7.13 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.