Federated Hermes Inc. Has $8.64 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158,082 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bruker by 165.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $85.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

